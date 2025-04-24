Left Menu

U.S.-Japan Tariff Talks: No Special Treatment

The Trump administration informed Japan's trade delegation that it cannot offer Japan special treatment in tariff measures. Despite Japan's strong demand for a review, and efforts by Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa, the U.S. maintained its stance. Further negotiations are expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 24-04-2025 05:17 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 05:17 IST
  • Japan

In recent trade talks, the Trump administration made it clear to Japan's trade delegation that the U.S. would not provide special treatment regarding tariff measures, NHK reported on Thursday. This decision came in reaction to Tokyo's firm demand for a reassessment during ministerial negotiations this month.

Japan's Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa urged a review of tariffs on automobiles and steel; however, the U.S. countered that it "cannot give special treatment to Japan alone," as noted by multiple government sources.

Determined to address the tariff issue, Minister Akazawa plans to reiterate his demands in upcoming negotiations. He might travel to the United States for further discussions as early as April 30, according to TV Asahi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

