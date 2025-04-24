Left Menu

Inter Milan's Strain and Resilience Amidst Intense Season

Inter Milan's coach, Simone Inzaghi, expresses concern over his team's performance after successive defeats, including a 3-0 loss to AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-finals. Despite feeling physical and mental fatigue, Inzaghi remains determined for a strong season finish, urging his team to regain confidence.

Inter Milan's head coach, Simone Inzaghi, openly acknowledged his team's growing pressures following their 3-0 defeat against AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-finals on Wednesday. With both Serie A and Champions League ambitions on the line, Inzaghi revealed his concern after this setback and a preceding 1-0 loss to Bologna.

"Naturally, I'm worried. Losing isn't our norm," Inzaghi commented to SportMediaset. He emphasized the need for critical analysis of both defeats, highlighting unjust results against Bologna and energy lapses in their latest encounter. The manager stressed overcoming this adversity as they approach season's end with numerous challenges.

Meanwhile, despite AC Milan securing their final spot with a 4-1 aggregate win, their coach Sergio Conceicao remains optimistic about surpassing their rivals, despite a challenging ninth-place league standing. Conceicao praised Milan's commitment in recent matches and looks forward to confronting Bologna or Empoli in the final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

