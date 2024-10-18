Left Menu

India's Shining Growth: A Domestic Economic Powerhouse

India's growth rate is a standout in the world economy, driven by a robust domestic market. World Bank president Ajay Banga commented on the country's impressive economic progress. Efforts are focused on improving quality of life, urban development, and increasing female workforce participation for sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2024 07:46 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 07:46 IST
India's Shining Growth: A Domestic Economic Powerhouse
  • Country:
  • United States

India's growth rate is making significant waves in the global economy, as highlighted by World Bank President Ajay Banga. Speaking before the World Bank and International Monetary Fund's upcoming annual meeting, Banga emphasized the role of the domestic market in driving this impressive economic performance.

Acknowledging India's ability to sustain a growth rate of six to seven percent, Banga noted the strategic measures implemented domestically. He pointed out that enhancing quality of life aspects such as air and water quality remain pivotal areas for development.

Meanwhile, World Bank Managing Director for Operations Anna Bjerde remarked on the institution's role in supporting India's job creation and sustainable development efforts. She stressed the importance of boosting female workforce participation and enhancing urban livability, underscoring a collaborative approach towards achieving these goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024