India's Shining Growth: A Domestic Economic Powerhouse

India's growth rate is making significant waves in the global economy, as highlighted by World Bank President Ajay Banga. Speaking before the World Bank and International Monetary Fund's upcoming annual meeting, Banga emphasized the role of the domestic market in driving this impressive economic performance.

Acknowledging India's ability to sustain a growth rate of six to seven percent, Banga noted the strategic measures implemented domestically. He pointed out that enhancing quality of life aspects such as air and water quality remain pivotal areas for development.

Meanwhile, World Bank Managing Director for Operations Anna Bjerde remarked on the institution's role in supporting India's job creation and sustainable development efforts. She stressed the importance of boosting female workforce participation and enhancing urban livability, underscoring a collaborative approach towards achieving these goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)