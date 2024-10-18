Left Menu

Tourist Bus Crash in Turkiye Leaves 22 Injured

A bus carrying Japanese tourists veered off a road in Turkiye's Afyonkarahisar province, resulting in injuries to 22 individuals, including one in critical condition. The incident's cause remains under investigation. The injured were swiftly transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 18-10-2024 09:11 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 09:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A bus carrying Japanese tourists veered off a road and crashed into a ditch in Turkiye on Thursday, according to reports by the state-run news agency.

The incident occurred on a highway in Afyonkarahisar province, located about 250 kilometers southwest of Ankara, as reported by the Anadolu Agency.

The exact cause of the crash is not yet determined. The injured passengers, including one in a life-threatening condition, were transported to hospitals in the province for medical care, stated the agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

