Tourist Bus Crash in Turkiye Leaves 22 Injured

A bus carrying Japanese tourists veered off a road and crashed into a ditch in Turkiye on Thursday, according to reports by the state-run news agency.

The incident occurred on a highway in Afyonkarahisar province, located about 250 kilometers southwest of Ankara, as reported by the Anadolu Agency.

The exact cause of the crash is not yet determined. The injured passengers, including one in a life-threatening condition, were transported to hospitals in the province for medical care, stated the agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)