Wipro's Profits Soar Despite Revenue Dip

Wipro's shares experienced a significant boost on Friday, gaining nearly 6% following the company's announcement of a 21.2% year-on-year increase in net profit for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

The IT giant's stock reached Rs 558 on the BSE, reflecting a climb of 5.52%, while on the NSE, shares jumped 5.60%, hitting Rs 558.40. Despite the profit surge, Wipro reported a marginal dip in revenue, attributing its success to strong executions across multiple sectors.

Looking ahead, the company heads into the October-December quarter with caution due to anticipated seasonal furloughs and fewer working days, with expected revenues showing minimal growth. However, CEO Srini Pallia expressed confidence in maintaining profit margins and the company's long-term resilience amidst economic uncertainties.

