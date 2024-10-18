Left Menu

Wipro's Profits Soar Despite Revenue Dip

Wipro's shares surged nearly 6% after a 21.2% rise in Q2 FY25 net profit, despite a slight revenue decline. The firm achieved strong execution in several sectors but anticipates revenue challenges in the next quarter due to fewer working days. Long-term growth potential remains strong.

Updated: 18-10-2024 11:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Wipro's shares experienced a significant boost on Friday, gaining nearly 6% following the company's announcement of a 21.2% year-on-year increase in net profit for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

The IT giant's stock reached Rs 558 on the BSE, reflecting a climb of 5.52%, while on the NSE, shares jumped 5.60%, hitting Rs 558.40. Despite the profit surge, Wipro reported a marginal dip in revenue, attributing its success to strong executions across multiple sectors.

Looking ahead, the company heads into the October-December quarter with caution due to anticipated seasonal furloughs and fewer working days, with expected revenues showing minimal growth. However, CEO Srini Pallia expressed confidence in maintaining profit margins and the company's long-term resilience amidst economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

