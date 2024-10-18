Left Menu

Inspiring Charity Event Unites Volunteers for Children's Welfare

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), along with Abhyaasam Wellness Studio, hosted a charity event at Asian Shahyogi Sanstha India to support children's welfare. Volunteers provided essential supplies and engaged in interactive activities, bringing joy and warmth to children while promoting youth development and mutual encouragement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-10-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 12:48 IST
IYDF and Abhyaasam Wellness Studio Bring Warmth and Hope to Children in Gorakhpur. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a touching display of community spirit, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Abhyaasam Wellness Studio & Training Academy for a charity event at Asian Shahyogi Sanstha India. On October 18, a dedicated team of 14 volunteers, led by Mr. Abhishek Srivastava, distributed necessary resources and shared moments of genuine care with children.

Volunteers brought a variety of essential supplies, such as rice, lentils, and baby food, to support the dietary needs of 30 children. Additionally, they provided school bags and snacks, ensuring educational and nutritional needs were met. The event was lively and engaging, with activities like singing, dancing, and drawing competitions, where children showcased their talents and aspirations.

Reflecting on the event, Mr. Abhishek Srivastava expressed his heartfelt gratitude, remarking on the joy and camaraderie among the children. The initiative, he explained, not only supported the children but also brought immense fulfillment to the volunteers. Ravi Simon, head of the beneficiary organization, thanked IYDF for their lasting impact on the children's well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

