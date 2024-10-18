Empowering Futures: Charity Event Brings Hope to Orphaned Children

In a noble initiative, the International Youth Development Foundation, along with CAD Classes Pvt Ltd, organized a charity event at Ucch Prathmic Secondary School in Mirpur, India. Led by Arpit Yadav, the event aimed to uplift local orphanage children by providing them with vital educational and daily necessities, reflecting a commitment to fostering community advancement.

The event focused on equipping children with essential supplies such as sports gear, stationery, and food items to improve their living conditions and learning environments. Among the donations were school supplies and a variety of foodstuffs. This effort underscored the organizations' dedication to children's education and social welfare.

Approximately 40 children participated with zeal, showcasing talents through lively performances that filled the day with joy. The gifts they received symbolized a heartfelt conclusion to the event. Organizer Arpit Yadav expressed that the experience was profound, emphasizing the power of education and the need for ongoing support to ensure brighter futures for these children.

