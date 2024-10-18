India Mobile Congress 2024: Pioneering Policies and Futuristic Tech Unveiled

The 8th Edition of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024, held in New Delhi, has emerged as Asia's largest telecom and technology forum. Jointly organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the event highlighted futuristic technologies and the integration of AI across various sectors.

On the event's second day, Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia convened with global CEOs to discuss 'Leading in the Moment: The Future is Now', followed by the launch of the International 6G Symposium and telecom innovations. By the third day, industry leaders deliberated on 'Revolutionizing Content Creation in India', emphasizing AI's expanding role.

The theme 'The Future is Now' resonated with discussions led by Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani concerning technology's future and India's eagerness to lead in 6G innovations. Leaders also addressed rural connectivity challenges, underscoring exponential growth in India's satellite market. Concurrently, international conferences WTSA 2024 and GSS 2024 are running alongside IMC, hosting myriad global tech stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)