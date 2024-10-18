Left Menu

India's Chemical Industry: Paving The Way To A Sustainable Future

Union Minister J P Nadda highlights the significance of India's chemical and petrochemical industry in the economy, stressing the shift towards sustainability and reducing reliance on imported feedstocks. The industry is set to transform with initiatives like Make-in-India, aiming to become a $1 trillion economy by 2040.

Updated: 18-10-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 16:34 IST
J P Nadda Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
The chemical and petrochemical industry remains a vital pillar of India's burgeoning economy, says Union Minister J P Nadda. Speaking at the 13th biennial International Exhibition, India Chem 2024, he emphasized the necessity of addressing challenges such as dependency on imported feedstocks.

Nadda pointed out the industry's pivotal role in realizing the vision of a developed India by 2047. He stressed the adoption of alternative feedstocks, including biomass, plastic waste, and green hydrogen, along with domestic natural gas expansion. Sustainability, according to Nadda, will monopolize the future of the industry.

The government's efforts, such as the Make-in-India initiative, are set to invigorate the sector further, as investments in Gujarat and Odisha regions evidence resounding success. Nadda underlined the need for innovation and collaboration to maintain global competitiveness in chemicals and petrochemicals.

