India's Chemical Industry: Paving The Way To A Sustainable Future

The chemical and petrochemical industry remains a vital pillar of India's burgeoning economy, says Union Minister J P Nadda. Speaking at the 13th biennial International Exhibition, India Chem 2024, he emphasized the necessity of addressing challenges such as dependency on imported feedstocks.

Nadda pointed out the industry's pivotal role in realizing the vision of a developed India by 2047. He stressed the adoption of alternative feedstocks, including biomass, plastic waste, and green hydrogen, along with domestic natural gas expansion. Sustainability, according to Nadda, will monopolize the future of the industry.

The government's efforts, such as the Make-in-India initiative, are set to invigorate the sector further, as investments in Gujarat and Odisha regions evidence resounding success. Nadda underlined the need for innovation and collaboration to maintain global competitiveness in chemicals and petrochemicals.

(With inputs from agencies.)