Euro Zone Bonds React Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Economic Outlook Shift

Euro zone government bond yields decreased as markets adjusted bets on the ECB's monetary policies. The ECB has enacted three rate cuts this year, citing controlled inflation but a worsening economic outlook. These moves influenced bond yields in both Europe and the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:27 IST
Government bond yields in the euro zone fell on Friday after increased betting on the European Central Bank's (ECB) easing of monetary policy. The focus has shifted from fighting inflation to boosting economic growth. On Thursday, the ECB reduced rates for the third time this year, noting inflation control while flagging economic deterioration.

Some insiders, speaking to Reuters, indicated that inflation may underperform previous expectations, prompting discussions on loosening monetary policy further. Nick Chatters, fixed income manager at Aegon Asset Management, highlighted the ECB's acknowledgment of downside risks.

Germany's two-year bond yield dropped to its lowest since early October, while expectations for ECB's deposit facility rate adjustments suggest a continuing trend of rate cuts. The broad market response also affected U.S. 10-year Treasury yields, which fell following strong economic data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

