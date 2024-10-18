Suburban Train Derailment Disrupts Mumbai's Mainline Services

A suburban train derailed at Kalyan station in Thane, about 60 kilometers from the city, late Friday evening, according to railway officials. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

The derailment occurred at approximately 9:00 pm as the Titwala-CSMT train was moving at a slow speed towards platform number 2, leading to disruptions on the mainline, said Swapnil Nila, Central Railway's chief public relations officer.

In a message shared on X, the Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai's Central Railway, stated that the services on the mainline would experience delays due to technical issues. Kalyan is a central junction, critical for both suburban and long-distance trains.

(With inputs from agencies.)