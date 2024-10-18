Left Menu

Suburban Train Derailment Disrupts Mumbai's Mainline Services

A suburban train derailed at Kalyan station in Thane district, halting the mainline, but caused no injuries. The derailment, involving the Titwala-CSMT train, disrupted services as it approached platform 2. The rear coach derailed due to slow speed, impacting Central Railway's schedule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A suburban train derailed at Kalyan station in Thane, about 60 kilometers from the city, late Friday evening, according to railway officials. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

The derailment occurred at approximately 9:00 pm as the Titwala-CSMT train was moving at a slow speed towards platform number 2, leading to disruptions on the mainline, said Swapnil Nila, Central Railway's chief public relations officer.

In a message shared on X, the Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai's Central Railway, stated that the services on the mainline would experience delays due to technical issues. Kalyan is a central junction, critical for both suburban and long-distance trains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

