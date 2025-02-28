Left Menu

South Central Railway Joins Rescue Efforts in SLBC Tunnel Collapse

South Central Railway has mobilized metal-cutting expertise to help rescue eight workers trapped in a collapsed SLBC tunnel in Telangana. Two teams have been deployed to clear debris obstructing operations, with support from the Army, Navy, and NDRF. The operation is expected to conclude soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-02-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 10:00 IST
South Central Railway Joins Rescue Efforts in SLBC Tunnel Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to rescue eight workers trapped in the partially collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel, the South Central Railway (SCR) has stepped in with specialized metal-cutting expertise. Equipped with plasma cutters and Brocho cutting machines, SCR's involvement aims to expedite the clearance of heavy iron and steel debris hindering rescue operations, according to Chief Public Relations Officer A Sridhar.

Responding swiftly to a call for assistance from the Nagar Kurnool District Collector, SCR dispatched two teams of specialists led by Divisional Mechanical Engineer S Murali. This includes a senior Section Engineer, 13 welders, and two technicians. Their mission focuses on cutting through debris and facilitating access for further rescue attempts.

Efforts are bolstered by continuous attempts to clear debris inside the tunnel. Enhanced by the expertise of Army, Navy, Rat Miners, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, the combined operation is aimed at securing the safety of the missing workers. Telangana's irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy expects the operation to be completed within two days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025