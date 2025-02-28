South Central Railway Joins Rescue Efforts in SLBC Tunnel Collapse

In a concerted effort to rescue eight workers trapped in the partially collapsed Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel, the South Central Railway (SCR) has stepped in with specialized metal-cutting expertise. Equipped with plasma cutters and Brocho cutting machines, SCR's involvement aims to expedite the clearance of heavy iron and steel debris hindering rescue operations, according to Chief Public Relations Officer A Sridhar.

Responding swiftly to a call for assistance from the Nagar Kurnool District Collector, SCR dispatched two teams of specialists led by Divisional Mechanical Engineer S Murali. This includes a senior Section Engineer, 13 welders, and two technicians. Their mission focuses on cutting through debris and facilitating access for further rescue attempts.

Efforts are bolstered by continuous attempts to clear debris inside the tunnel. Enhanced by the expertise of Army, Navy, Rat Miners, and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, the combined operation is aimed at securing the safety of the missing workers. Telangana's irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy expects the operation to be completed within two days.

