Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Life in Thane District

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane district as a 30-year-old man, Rajesh Dinesh Ram, lost his life in a motorcycle accident. The mishap occurred on the Khoni-Usatne road in Ambernath during the early hours of Sunday.

According to police, Ram was riding his motorcycle with a friend when he collided with a trailer parked on the roadside without indicators. The impact resulted in the motorcycle catching fire, leading to Ram's untimely demise and injuring his friend, who is now undergoing medical treatment.

A case has been registered against the trailer driver for causing death by negligence and other related charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. The investigation is ongoing to determine further details surrounding this tragic occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)