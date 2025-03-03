Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Life in Thane District
A 30-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with a parked trailer, catching fire in Thane's Ambernath. His friend was injured in the accident. Police have filed a case against the trailer driver under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act.
A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane district as a 30-year-old man, Rajesh Dinesh Ram, lost his life in a motorcycle accident. The mishap occurred on the Khoni-Usatne road in Ambernath during the early hours of Sunday.
According to police, Ram was riding his motorcycle with a friend when he collided with a trailer parked on the roadside without indicators. The impact resulted in the motorcycle catching fire, leading to Ram's untimely demise and injuring his friend, who is now undergoing medical treatment.
A case has been registered against the trailer driver for causing death by negligence and other related charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. The investigation is ongoing to determine further details surrounding this tragic occurrence.
