Left Menu

Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Life in Thane District

A 30-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided with a parked trailer, catching fire in Thane's Ambernath. His friend was injured in the accident. Police have filed a case against the trailer driver under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:18 IST
Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Life in Thane District
man
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane district as a 30-year-old man, Rajesh Dinesh Ram, lost his life in a motorcycle accident. The mishap occurred on the Khoni-Usatne road in Ambernath during the early hours of Sunday.

According to police, Ram was riding his motorcycle with a friend when he collided with a trailer parked on the roadside without indicators. The impact resulted in the motorcycle catching fire, leading to Ram's untimely demise and injuring his friend, who is now undergoing medical treatment.

A case has been registered against the trailer driver for causing death by negligence and other related charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. The investigation is ongoing to determine further details surrounding this tragic occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025