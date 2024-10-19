Bomb Threats Continue to Disrupt Indian Flights Amid Rising Security Concerns

A Vistara flight en route from Delhi to London faced an unexpected diversion to Frankfurt following a bomb threat. The threat was received over social media, prompting pilots to take precautionary measures as authorities were notified immediately.

Akasa Air also reported a security alert affecting its Bengaluru to Mumbai flight, resulting in deplaning passengers while local authorities carried out necessary procedures.

In response to a series of recent hoax threats impacting nearly 40 flights, the Civil Aviation Ministry is considering stricter regulations and placing those responsible on a no-fly list to deter future incidents.

