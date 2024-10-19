Bomb Threats Continue to Disrupt Indian Flights Amid Rising Security Concerns
Recent bomb threats have disrupted multiple flights operated by Indian carriers, including a Vistara flight from Delhi to London that was diverted to Frankfurt. The incidents, which have been hoaxes, have prompted the Civil Aviation Ministry to consider implementing stricter norms and placing perpetrators on a no-fly list.
A Vistara flight en route from Delhi to London faced an unexpected diversion to Frankfurt following a bomb threat. The threat was received over social media, prompting pilots to take precautionary measures as authorities were notified immediately.
Akasa Air also reported a security alert affecting its Bengaluru to Mumbai flight, resulting in deplaning passengers while local authorities carried out necessary procedures.
In response to a series of recent hoax threats impacting nearly 40 flights, the Civil Aviation Ministry is considering stricter regulations and placing those responsible on a no-fly list to deter future incidents.
