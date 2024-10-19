Bomb Threat Hoaxes Disrupt Air Travel

A Dubai-Jaipur Air India flight made an emergency landing at Jaipur airport early Saturday following a bomb threat, which authorities later confirmed as a hoax.

With 189 passengers aboard, the flight landed safely at 1:20 a.m.; thorough checks revealed no suspicious items onboard.

This incident is part of a disturbing trend, as over 20 similar threats have targeted airlines this week, creating widespread disruptions but resulting in no real danger.

(With inputs from agencies.)