Bomb Threat Hoaxes Disrupt Air Travel
A Dubai-Jaipur Air India flight made an emergency landing in Jaipur due to a bomb threat, later deemed a hoax. Increasing bomb threats this week affected over 20 flights, causing diversions and rescheduling. Most threats, received via social media, led to heightened alertness but no actual danger.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-10-2024 09:27 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 09:27 IST
- Country:
- India
A Dubai-Jaipur Air India flight made an emergency landing at Jaipur airport early Saturday following a bomb threat, which authorities later confirmed as a hoax.
With 189 passengers aboard, the flight landed safely at 1:20 a.m.; thorough checks revealed no suspicious items onboard.
This incident is part of a disturbing trend, as over 20 similar threats have targeted airlines this week, creating widespread disruptions but resulting in no real danger.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement