Bomb Threat Hoaxes Disrupt Air Travel

A Dubai-Jaipur Air India flight made an emergency landing in Jaipur due to a bomb threat, later deemed a hoax. Increasing bomb threats this week affected over 20 flights, causing diversions and rescheduling. Most threats, received via social media, led to heightened alertness but no actual danger.

Jaipur | Updated: 19-10-2024 09:27 IST
A Dubai-Jaipur Air India flight made an emergency landing at Jaipur airport early Saturday following a bomb threat, which authorities later confirmed as a hoax.

With 189 passengers aboard, the flight landed safely at 1:20 a.m.; thorough checks revealed no suspicious items onboard.

This incident is part of a disturbing trend, as over 20 similar threats have targeted airlines this week, creating widespread disruptions but resulting in no real danger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

