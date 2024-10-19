Left Menu

Emergency Landing Drama: Air India Express Flight's Bomb Threat

A Dubai-Jaipur Air India Express flight made an emergency landing due to a bomb threat later found to be a hoax. This incident was part of a recent uptick in bomb threats affecting over 20 flights, resulting in flight diversions, rescheduling, and heightened security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-10-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 09:50 IST
Emergency Landing Drama: Air India Express Flight's Bomb Threat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India Express flight from Dubai to Jaipur was forced to make an emergency landing early Saturday after receiving a bomb threat, later confirmed to be a hoax, officials reported.

In response to the threat, the Jaipur airport declared an emergency. The aircraft, carrying 189 passengers, landed safely at 1:20 a.m. A thorough search of the plane found no suspicious items, the officials stated.

This incident forms part of a worrying pattern, with more than 20 flights across domestic and international routes receiving bomb threats, primarily via social media, causing disruptions and significantly straining security resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024