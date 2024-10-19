Emergency Landing Drama: Air India Express Flight's Bomb Threat
A Dubai-Jaipur Air India Express flight made an emergency landing due to a bomb threat later found to be a hoax. This incident was part of a recent uptick in bomb threats affecting over 20 flights, resulting in flight diversions, rescheduling, and heightened security measures.
An Air India Express flight from Dubai to Jaipur was forced to make an emergency landing early Saturday after receiving a bomb threat, later confirmed to be a hoax, officials reported.
In response to the threat, the Jaipur airport declared an emergency. The aircraft, carrying 189 passengers, landed safely at 1:20 a.m. A thorough search of the plane found no suspicious items, the officials stated.
This incident forms part of a worrying pattern, with more than 20 flights across domestic and international routes receiving bomb threats, primarily via social media, causing disruptions and significantly straining security resources.
