Emergency Landing Drama: Air India Express Flight's Bomb Threat

An Air India Express flight from Dubai to Jaipur was forced to make an emergency landing early Saturday after receiving a bomb threat, later confirmed to be a hoax, officials reported.

In response to the threat, the Jaipur airport declared an emergency. The aircraft, carrying 189 passengers, landed safely at 1:20 a.m. A thorough search of the plane found no suspicious items, the officials stated.

This incident forms part of a worrying pattern, with more than 20 flights across domestic and international routes receiving bomb threats, primarily via social media, causing disruptions and significantly straining security resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)