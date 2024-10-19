Campa Cola's Aggressive Pricing Disrupts Beverage Market
Campa Cola, recently acquired by Reliance Retail, has shaken up the bottled beverage market with aggressive pricing. Offering their product at Rs 10 significantly challenges competitors like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, forcing Tata Consumer Product Ltd to adjust pricing strategies to remain competitive.
Tata Consumer Product Ltd (TCPL) has seen its ready-to-drink business revenue decline by 11% due to these competitive pressures. The company's CEO, Sunil D'Souza, acknowledged the disruption caused by Campa's pricing and the need for TCPL to adjust its product pricing to maintain market share.
With Reliance's acquisition of Campa for Rs 22 crore, industry analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities foresee a long-term impact of this competitive pricing strategy on other FMCG players. They emphasize the importance of pricing, packaging, and distribution over factors like taste in India's price-sensitive market.
