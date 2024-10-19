Left Menu

Campa Cola's Aggressive Pricing Disrupts Beverage Market

Campa Cola, recently acquired by Reliance Retail, has shaken up the bottled beverage market with aggressive pricing. Offering their product at Rs 10 significantly challenges competitors like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, forcing Tata Consumer Product Ltd to adjust pricing strategies to remain competitive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 15:38 IST
Campa Cola's Aggressive Pricing Disrupts Beverage Market
  • Country:
  • India

Campa Cola, under the ownership of Reliance Retail, has made a significant impact on the bottled beverage market with its aggressive pricing strategy. By introducing a Rs 10 pack, it has forced competitors to rethink their pricing models, leading to increased market competition.

Tata Consumer Product Ltd (TCPL) has seen its ready-to-drink business revenue decline by 11% due to these competitive pressures. The company's CEO, Sunil D'Souza, acknowledged the disruption caused by Campa's pricing and the need for TCPL to adjust its product pricing to maintain market share.

With Reliance's acquisition of Campa for Rs 22 crore, industry analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities foresee a long-term impact of this competitive pricing strategy on other FMCG players. They emphasize the importance of pricing, packaging, and distribution over factors like taste in India's price-sensitive market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024