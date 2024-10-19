Campa Cola's Aggressive Pricing Disrupts Beverage Market

Campa Cola, under the ownership of Reliance Retail, has made a significant impact on the bottled beverage market with its aggressive pricing strategy. By introducing a Rs 10 pack, it has forced competitors to rethink their pricing models, leading to increased market competition.

Tata Consumer Product Ltd (TCPL) has seen its ready-to-drink business revenue decline by 11% due to these competitive pressures. The company's CEO, Sunil D'Souza, acknowledged the disruption caused by Campa's pricing and the need for TCPL to adjust its product pricing to maintain market share.

With Reliance's acquisition of Campa for Rs 22 crore, industry analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities foresee a long-term impact of this competitive pricing strategy on other FMCG players. They emphasize the importance of pricing, packaging, and distribution over factors like taste in India's price-sensitive market.

