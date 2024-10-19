Left Menu

Bomb Scare Disrupts Star Air Flight: National Aviation Alert

A Star Air flight from Lucknow to Kishangarh faced a bomb threat, escalating security at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. The incident was part of a larger trend, with over 30 flights receiving bomb threats on Saturday, leading to widespread concern.

A bomb threat on a Star Air flight from Lucknow to Kishangarh has prompted increased security measures at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport. The threat, received at 1:52 pm, led to immediate action by the airport's Bomb Threat Assessment Committee.

The aircraft designated as flight S5 223, was quickly relocated to an isolation bay, where passengers disembarked safely. A comprehensive security check was conducted by CISF personnel, with clearance granted by 4:10 pm, allowing passengers to continue their journey.

This event forms part of a broader surge in bomb threats affecting Indian airlines. On Saturday alone, more than 30 flights, including those operated by Vistara, Air India, and IndiGo, were affected. This week, 70 flights have been impacted, highlighting a pressing national security concern.

