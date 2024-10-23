Airlines Halt Flights Amid Middle East Tensions
Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, numerous international airlines have suspended or avoided flights to the region. Carriers such as Aegean, Air India, and Lufthansa have announced temporary flight suspensions to destinations including Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Tehran, citing safety concerns for passengers and crew.
Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, numerous international airlines have suspended or rerouted flights to avoid the conflict-prone region. This swift pullback reflects rising safety concerns as airlines navigate complex geopolitics impacting their operations.
Affected carriers include Aegean Airlines, Air India, and Lufthansa, among others. These airlines have temporarily halted or adjusted services to major destinations like Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Tehran in response to the heightened risks. Notices of suspensions vary, with some extending into 2025.
The decision to suspend operations underscores the growing unease in the aviation industry over potential threats, highlighting the challenging operational environment and the paramount importance of passenger and crew safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tehran's Warning to Gulf States Amid Rising Tensions
Tehran Warns Gulf States as Tensions Rise Over Israeli Threats
Escalating Tensions: Tehran Prepared for Strong Defense
Evacuation Odyssey: Fleeing Beirut Amid Escalating Conflict
Israeli strikes in central Beirut kill 11 people and wound 48, reports AP, citing Lebanon's health ministry.