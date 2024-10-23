Airlines Halt Flights Amid Middle East Tensions

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, numerous international airlines have suspended or rerouted flights to avoid the conflict-prone region. This swift pullback reflects rising safety concerns as airlines navigate complex geopolitics impacting their operations.

Affected carriers include Aegean Airlines, Air India, and Lufthansa, among others. These airlines have temporarily halted or adjusted services to major destinations like Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Tehran in response to the heightened risks. Notices of suspensions vary, with some extending into 2025.

The decision to suspend operations underscores the growing unease in the aviation industry over potential threats, highlighting the challenging operational environment and the paramount importance of passenger and crew safety.

