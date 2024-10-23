Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Secures Over Rs 31,000 Crore in Investment at Regional Industry Conclave

Madhya Pradesh has attracted proposals worth over Rs 31,000 crore, potentially generating 28,000 jobs during the 5th Regional Industry Conclave in Rewa. Key sectors include renewable energy, wellness, and cement manufacturing. The government plans to develop new industrial areas, boosting employment and industrial growth in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rewa | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:09 IST
Madhya Pradesh Secures Over Rs 31,000 Crore in Investment at Regional Industry Conclave
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the arrival of investment proposals totaling more than Rs 31,000 crore at the fifth Regional Industry Conclave in Rewa, potentially creating 28,000 jobs. The event, held at Krishna Raj Kapoor Auditorium, notably featured Sri Siddharth Infratech's Rs 12,800 crore renewable energy initiative across Panna and Rewa districts.

Other major proposals included Ultratech Cement's Rs 3,000 crore cement unit in Maihar and Dalmia Group's Rs 3,000 crore renewable energy-based cement plant in Rewa. Patanjali Ayurved, Rithwik Projects, and Nisarg Ispat announced investments in wellness, energy, and minerals, respectively, enhancing the diversified industrial development in Madhya Pradesh.

The government laid foundation stones for 21 units and distributed Letters of Intent for over 146 acres earmarked for industrial development. Efforts are underway to foster small-to-medium industries, develop IT parks, and establish container depots, promising further economic growth and employment in the state. Yadav reiterated the state's commitment to supporting large-scale projects beyond existing policy frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024