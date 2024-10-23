Madhya Pradesh Secures Over Rs 31,000 Crore in Investment at Regional Industry Conclave

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the arrival of investment proposals totaling more than Rs 31,000 crore at the fifth Regional Industry Conclave in Rewa, potentially creating 28,000 jobs. The event, held at Krishna Raj Kapoor Auditorium, notably featured Sri Siddharth Infratech's Rs 12,800 crore renewable energy initiative across Panna and Rewa districts.

Other major proposals included Ultratech Cement's Rs 3,000 crore cement unit in Maihar and Dalmia Group's Rs 3,000 crore renewable energy-based cement plant in Rewa. Patanjali Ayurved, Rithwik Projects, and Nisarg Ispat announced investments in wellness, energy, and minerals, respectively, enhancing the diversified industrial development in Madhya Pradesh.

The government laid foundation stones for 21 units and distributed Letters of Intent for over 146 acres earmarked for industrial development. Efforts are underway to foster small-to-medium industries, develop IT parks, and establish container depots, promising further economic growth and employment in the state. Yadav reiterated the state's commitment to supporting large-scale projects beyond existing policy frameworks.

