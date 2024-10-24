MRC Refutes Unethical Incentive Allegations by IRGMA

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (NewsVoir) – The Malaysian Rubber Council (MRC) has strongly denied the recent allegations of unethical incentives made by the Indian Rubber Gloves Manufacturers Association (IRGMA). The claims suggest MRC offered perks like free air travel and accommodations to Indian importers attending the International Rubber Gloves Conference.

MRC maintains that only hotel accommodations were provided through their Global Sourcing Mission (GSM) program, which promotes serious engagement in business. The agency rigidly follows ethical standards, ensuring transparency and no improper incentives, aiming to build lasting business relationships internationally.

In collaboration efforts, MRC is working with Indian authorities to clarify compliance with regulatory concerns, particularly regarding chlorinated gloves. The ongoing dialogues strive to maintain transparent and beneficial trade relationships between Malaysia and India amidst the high-quality standards of Malaysian glove exports.

