Zomato Imposes Festive Season Platform Fee Amid Surge
Zomato has increased its platform fee to Rs 10 in certain cities amid the festive season. The online food delivery service described the fee adjustment as a routine business matter, with variations likely from city to city but hasn't disclosed specific locations or fee amounts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Zomato, an online food delivery giant, recently announced an increase in its platform fee across certain cities, as reflected in a regulatory filing.
This adjustment comes amid the festive season, with the company implementing a Rs 10 'festive season platform fee' in the national capital, among other unspecified locations.
Zomato clarified that these periodic changes are part of their routine business operations, though details on exact cities and fee variations were not disclosed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
