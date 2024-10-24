Zomato Imposes Festive Season Platform Fee Amid Surge

Zomato, an online food delivery giant, recently announced an increase in its platform fee across certain cities, as reflected in a regulatory filing.

This adjustment comes amid the festive season, with the company implementing a Rs 10 'festive season platform fee' in the national capital, among other unspecified locations.

Zomato clarified that these periodic changes are part of their routine business operations, though details on exact cities and fee variations were not disclosed.

