Blistering Heat and Deteriorating Air Quality Engulf National Capital
The national capital experiences soaring temperatures with a maximum of 40.6 degrees Celsius, significantly above seasonal norms. The minimum temperature also remains high at 25.7 degrees Celsius. Humidity fluctuates between 32% and 47%, while the air quality falls into the 'poor' category with an AQI of 204.
The national capital recorded a scorching maximum temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, surpassing the seasonal average by 3.8 degrees, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Earlier this month, the mercury had reached 40.2 degrees Celsius on April 7. Thursday's minimum temperature was 25.7 degrees Celsius, marking it as the second highest for this season, previously peaking at 25.9 degrees on April 10.
Humidity oscillated between 47% and 32% throughout the day. The IMD forecasts strong surface winds for Friday, with temperatures hovering around 39 degrees Celsius during the day and 25 degrees at night. Meanwhile, air quality remained poor with an AQI of 204, emphasizing concerns over environmental health.
