Revamped Roads Revolutionize Travel in Goa

Goa's enhanced road infrastructure, including significant bridge and highway projects, has substantially reduced travel time in the state, according to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. With central government backing, projects worth Rs 25,000 crore are transforming mobility across Goa.

The 279.38-km road upgrades feature major segments like the Mumbai-Kanyakumari corridor and the Hyderabad-Panaji route, expediting connections between key areas. Bridges like Zuari now allow for a quick 30-minute journey from Margao to Panaji.

Residents and businesses are reaping the benefits of this infrastructure boost. Margao lawyer Vinay Patkar and others report quicker, more efficient commutes, while the tourist taxi sector experiences fewer delays, ultimately enhancing travel convenience for both locals and visitors.

