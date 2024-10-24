Left Menu

REHAU Expands Indian Market Presence with RED STAR Polymers Acquisition

REHAU Group has acquired a majority stake in Chennai-based RED STAR Polymers, enhancing its Edgeband product offerings in India. This strategic move aims to tap into the mass market for high-quality, affordable interior solutions, catering to a growing demand in Tier II and III cities across the country.

Updated: 24-10-2024 16:32 IST
Rehau Strengthens Indian Market Presence with 51 per cent Stake Acquisition in Red Star Polymers. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

New Delhi, India, October 24: The REHAU Group, a German leader in polymer solutions, has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Chennai-based RED STAR Polymers Pvt Ltd. This move comes via Foreign Direct Investment from REHAU VERWALTUNGSZENTRALE AG, a Swiss entity of the company.

RED STAR Polymers, a distinguished name in PVC Edgeband tapes manufacturing, operates a facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, and maintains a stronghold in South India. With the integration of RED STAR's resources and customer base, REHAU aims to expand its product offerings to more affordable, high-quality Edgebands catering to India's mass market.

REHAU, which has a robust presence in over 100 countries, is diversifying its Edgeband portfolio. This decision is part of a broader strategy to meet the increasing demand for premium yet affordable interior solutions in India's Tier II and III cities. A full acquisition of RED STAR is anticipated in the coming three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

