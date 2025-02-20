Federation University Expands in India with Employability.life Acquisition

Federation University Australia has announced a significant expansion into India, spearheaded by the acquisition of Employability.life, an initiative that aims to reach 10 million students in higher education. The deal seeks to integrate Employability.life's experience-focused learning into the university's ecosystem, bridging academic learning and workplace readiness.

Founded in 1870 as the School of Mines in Ballarat, Federation University has grown into a leading regional university in Victoria. With over 1,23,000 graduates, it has a history of robust partnerships locally and globally. The acquisition aligns with the institution's mission to blend academic excellence with practical experience.

Prof Duncan Bentley, Vice Chancellor of Federation University, emphasized the strategic importance of this venture in transforming education in India. Raja Dasgupta, CEO of Employability.life, expressed optimism that this move will prepare millions of students for the future workforce, significantly impacting India's educational landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)