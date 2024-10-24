Left Menu

SEBI Cracks Down on Non-Genuine Trades, Imposes Fines Totaling Rs 15 Lakh

SEBI fined several entities, totaling Rs 15 lakh, for non-genuine trades in BSE's illiquid stock options segment. Orders were issued against individuals and brokers for creating artificial trade volumes and regulatory violations. Inspections covered compliance for brokers and research analysts from April 2014 to February 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:57 IST
SEBI Cracks Down on Non-Genuine Trades, Imposes Fines Totaling Rs 15 Lakh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has taken decisive action against non-genuine trades by imposing fines totaling Rs 15 lakh on several entities. These fines target reversal trades that artificially inflate volumes in BSE's illiquid stock options segment.

Among those penalized are Brindawan Pandey, Gothi HUF Shavji Raja, Saurabh Khetan, Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd, and Arun N, each fined various amounts for their respective regulatory breaches. SEBI's orders follow investigations and inspections carried out over different periods, with violations including non-compliance with Know Your Customer requirements.

The regulator's crackdown underscores its commitment to maintaining the integrity of trading practices. SEBI continues to monitor compliance among brokers and analysts, aiming to prevent artificial manipulation in stock markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024