Tragedy Strikes: Officer Killed in Wilmington Shooting

A suspect is in custody after a tragic incident led to the death of a police officer at the Department of Motor Vehicles building in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday. Delaware State Police confirmed the situation via their official communications platform, stating that a state trooper had been killed.

The events unfolded shortly after 2 p.m. Eastern Standard Time when reports of an active shooter at the location emerged. Authorities responded swiftly, and the situation de-escalated with the apprehension of the suspect, who is now in custody.

Law enforcement officials have asked the public to steer clear of the area as the investigation proceeds. There are ongoing efforts to evaluate additional injuries and details surrounding this tragic occurrence, with more updates expected as information becomes available.

(With inputs from agencies.)