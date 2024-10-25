Russian Central Bank's Strategic Rate Hike: Navigating Inflation and Economic Stability

Governor Elvira Nabiullina of the Russian Central Bank stated at a news conference that the central bank decided to raise its key rate to 21%, marking the highest level since February 2003. The announcement comes amid ongoing efforts to address inflationary pressures and supply-demand imbalances within the economy.

Nabiullina explained that the central bank considered several options, ranging from a rate increase to maintaining the current rate, before deciding on the 21% hike. She highlighted that future rate decisions would depend on incoming economic data, particularly in terms of inflation, economic growth, and credit activity.

The governor further discussed the challenges posed by high inflation expectations and exchange rate volatility, noting that while dramatic rate increases could rapidly curb inflation, they might also risk excessive economic cooling and volatility. The bank's strategy aims for stable, balanced growth without resorting to 'shock' rate policies.

