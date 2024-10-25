Macrotech Developers' Profit Soars Over Two-Fold in Q2 2024
Macrotech Developers, a major real estate firm in India, reported a significant increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 423.1 crore for Q2 2024. The company's total income also rose to Rs 2,684.6 crore, cementing its substantial influence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, and Bengaluru.
- Country:
- India
Macrotech Developers, a prominent real estate firm trading under the Lodha brand, announced a remarkable over two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 423.1 crore for the September 2024 quarter.
This is a sharp rise from the Rs 202.8 crore profit recorded in the same period the previous year. The company's total income surged to Rs 2,684.6 crore, up from Rs 1,755.1 crore, marking significant growth during the fiscal's second quarter.
With a strong foothold in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, as well as Pune and Bengaluru, Macrotech Developers continues to be a dominant player in India's real estate sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
HCLTech Q2 net profit rises 10.51 pc year-on-year to Rs 4,235 crore: Company filing.
Jio Platforms Q2 FY25 consolidated net profit jumps 23.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,539 crore: Statement.
Jio Platforms Reports 23.4% Net Profit Increase in Q2 FY25
Infosys Ltd reports a 4.7 pc rise in September quarter net profit to Rs 6,506 cr; revenue up 5 pc at Rs 40,986 crore: Company filing.
Central Bank of India Achieves 51% Profit Surge in Q2 2024