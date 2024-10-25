Macrotech Developers' Profit Soars Over Two-Fold in Q2 2024

Macrotech Developers, a prominent real estate firm trading under the Lodha brand, announced a remarkable over two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 423.1 crore for the September 2024 quarter.

This is a sharp rise from the Rs 202.8 crore profit recorded in the same period the previous year. The company's total income surged to Rs 2,684.6 crore, up from Rs 1,755.1 crore, marking significant growth during the fiscal's second quarter.

With a strong foothold in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, as well as Pune and Bengaluru, Macrotech Developers continues to be a dominant player in India's real estate sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)