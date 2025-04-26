Left Menu

Elon Musk's Push for Efficiency Slashes AmeriCorps Grants

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency has canceled approximately $400 million in AmeriCorps grants, affecting thousands of beneficiaries. This action aligns with an effort by Musk and President Trump to reduce government spending on community services, impacting numerous organizations and AmeriCorps members nationwide.

Updated: 26-04-2025 04:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency has axed around $400 million in grants issued by AmeriCorps, according to a report by the Washington Post. The cuts represent a significant 41% of AmeriCorps' 2025 annual budget, affecting over a thousand organizations and tens of thousands of members and volunteers.

The grants, aimed at funding services in education, environmental conservation, and disaster preparedness, fall victim to a governmental downsizing initiative championed by President Trump and his adviser, Musk. They argue that these expenditures represent wasteful use of taxpayers' money.

The White House recently placed a large contingent of AmeriCorps staff on paid leave and started issuing layoff notices, sources told the Post. Neither AmeriCorps nor the White House provided comments on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

