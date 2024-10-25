Left Menu

India's Topsy-Turvy Business Landscape: A Week in Review

India's business scene saw a mix of optimism and downturns as PM Modi encouraged German investments, while the Sensex tumbled and the rupee neared its all-time low. Bomb threats disrupted flights, and HPCL's profits slumped, but DLF reported significant profit hikes amid overall investor loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

This week, India's business sector experienced a series of highs and lows, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inviting German investors to partake in the nation's growth trajectory.

Meanwhile, the Sensex endured a steep decline, plummeting by 660 points due to foreign capital outflows and muted performance in Q2 earnings.

Amid these financial fluctuations, a significant story unfolded as over 25 flights received bomb threats, further compounding an already challenging landscape for Indian and global businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

