India's Topsy-Turvy Business Landscape: A Week in Review

This week, India's business sector experienced a series of highs and lows, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inviting German investors to partake in the nation's growth trajectory.

Meanwhile, the Sensex endured a steep decline, plummeting by 660 points due to foreign capital outflows and muted performance in Q2 earnings.

Amid these financial fluctuations, a significant story unfolded as over 25 flights received bomb threats, further compounding an already challenging landscape for Indian and global businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)