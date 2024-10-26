Left Menu

Delta vs. CrowdStrike: The Network Catastrophe

Delta Air Lines filed a lawsuit against cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike following a worldwide outage in July that led to mass flight cancellations. The incident affected 1.3 million customers and cost Delta over $500 million. CrowdStrike has downplayed its responsibility for the disruption.

Delta Air Lines has taken legal action against CrowdStrike, filing a lawsuit in Georgia state court after a global outage in July caused chaos for travelers.

The airline says the issue originated from a faulty software update by the cybersecurity firm, leading to mass cancellations and financial losses exceeding $500 million.

CrowdStrike, in response to Delta's allegation, argues that its liability is limited regarding the extensive disruption.

