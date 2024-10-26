Capacit'e Infraprojects Wins Landmark ₹1,203 Crore Contract in Gurugram

In a significant development, Capacit'e Infraprojects Limited has been awarded a major work order valued at ₹1,203 Crore by Signatureglobal (India) Limited for the construction of civil structures and part MEP work in Gurugram.

This project marks a strategic expansion of Capacit'e's client network, reinforcing its reputation as a sought-after contractor for high-profile developments. Managing Director Rahul Katyal expressed gratitude for the trust placed in them by Signatureglobal, underscoring the company's dedication to project excellence and client satisfaction.

Capacit'e Infraprojects is recognized for its prowess in the building sector, working with prominent real estate developers across India. The company's focus on technology and a strong asset base has enabled rapid growth, positioning it as a leader in the construction of high-rise and super high-rise structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)