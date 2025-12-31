Left Menu

Goa Government Takes Action After Nightclub Fire Tragedy

The Goa government disqualified the sarpanch of Arpora-Nagoa village and dismissed the local panchayat secretary following a magisterial inquiry into a nightclub fire that killed 25 people. Their actions were deemed a breach of public trust, resulting in legal actions, including disqualification and dismissal for negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 31-12-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 23:31 IST
The Goa government has taken decisive action following a tragic nightclub fire that claimed 25 lives. The sarpanch of Arpora-Nagoa village, Roshan Redkar, has been disqualified, and the local panchayat's secretary, Raghuvir Bagkar, has been dismissed from service. This move comes after a magisterial inquiry committee's findings highlighted their negligence.

The inquiry report revealed Redkar's conduct as a 'persistent remiss of duties,' ultimately contributing to the tragedy through a breach of public trust. As a consequence, Redkar is barred from holding any panchayat office for five years. The incident underscores the critical importance of adhering to safety and regulatory protocols.

Further investigations led to the suspension of two Goa State Pollution Control Board officers for their alleged involvement. The 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, where the disaster occurred, was found to be operating without a valid trade licence. The tragedy serves as a grim reminder of the necessity for strict enforcement of regulations.

