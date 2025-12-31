Dan Cole Bids Farewell to Leicester Tigers After 18 Years

Dan Cole, the former England prop and revered figure at Leicester Tigers, is concluding his professional association with the Premiership club after nearly two decades. The club confirmed his departure on Wednesday, a decision influenced by personal reasons, marking the end of his role as recruitment and retention manager.

Cole, aged 38, expressed mixed emotions about leaving Leicester Tigers, a club synonymous with his career's highs and milestones. 'I am leaving Tigers with a heavy heart,' Cole shared in a club statement, acknowledging the significance the club holds for him. His early exit from the managerial role, assumed post-retirement from playing, was dictated by circumstances beyond the sport.

Throughout his distinguished career, Cole amassed vast accolades, including 118 caps for England and a commanding presence in over 340 senior matches for Leicester Tigers. The club witnessed his prowess in securing four Premiership titles and much more. Specifics about the reasons for his departure remain undisclosed.