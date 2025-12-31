Global Talks Ignite Momentum for Ukraine Peace

In a significant diplomatic development, President Donald Trump's advisers engaged in discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and key security officials from the UK, France, and Germany. The talks, held on Wednesday, centered on advancing peace efforts to bring an end to Russia's prolonged conflict in Ukraine, as articulated by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Witkoff reported that the discussions aimed to move forward with practical solutions, focusing on enhancing security guarantees and establishing deconfliction mechanisms to ensure lasting peace. Notable participants in the meeting included U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, as well as Ukraine's chief negotiator Rustem Umerov.

Further momentum is expected as national security advisers from the 'Coalition of the Willing' supporting Ukraine are scheduled to meet in Kyiv, followed by a gathering of country leaders in France on January 6. The Coalition, led by Britain and France, comprises over 30 nations, although the exact participating countries in the upcoming sessions were not immediately specified.