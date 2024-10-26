Midair Tragedy: Sydney's Sky Sees Double Plane Collision

Tragedy struck southwest of Sydney when two light planes collided midair on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of three men.

The collision involved a Cessna 182 and an ultralight aircraft, each carrying individuals who perished upon impact. The crash occurred in a semirural forested area about 55 miles from Sydney, with one plane catching fire as it hit the ground.

Authorities, including the New South Wales Police and emergency services, responded swiftly to the site. Acting Superintendent Timothy Calman of the NSW Police confirmed the details, highlighting the non-survivable nature of the incident. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau will investigate the cause of the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)