Midair Tragedy: Sydney's Sky Sees Double Plane Collision

Three men lost their lives in a tragic midair collision between two light planes near Sydney, Australia. The crash, involving a Cessna 182 and an ultralight, resulted in both aircraft plummeting into a forested area southwest of the city. Emergency crews reached the scene, where the crash was deemed unsurvivable.

Updated: 26-10-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 13:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Tragedy struck southwest of Sydney when two light planes collided midair on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of three men.

The collision involved a Cessna 182 and an ultralight aircraft, each carrying individuals who perished upon impact. The crash occurred in a semirural forested area about 55 miles from Sydney, with one plane catching fire as it hit the ground.

Authorities, including the New South Wales Police and emergency services, responded swiftly to the site. Acting Superintendent Timothy Calman of the NSW Police confirmed the details, highlighting the non-survivable nature of the incident. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau will investigate the cause of the collision.

