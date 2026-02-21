Left Menu

Property Seizure Sends Strong Message Against Terrorism

Police in Budgam have attached a property belonging to Ghulam Nabi Najar, a local residing and operating from Pakistan. Dubbed as part of the 'Jammu and Kashmir Nationals Operating from Pakistan', the property seizure is a significant step against terror activities. The individual has been booked under UAPA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-02-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 20:07 IST
Property Seizure Sends Strong Message Against Terrorism
Property
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown against terrorism, Budgam police have attached a property belonging to a local resident, Ghulam Nabi Najar, currently residing and operating from Pakistan. Designated under 'Jammu and Kashmir Nationals Operating from Pakistan' or JKNOP, this move is a strong statement against anti-national elements.

The property, comprising one Kanal and 16 Marlas of prime land in the Gamgulla Khansahib area, has been seized as part of efforts to dismantle support structures for terror organizations. According to a police spokesperson, this action highlights an unwavering resolve to combat unlawful activities.

Najar has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Khag Police Station. Officials emphasize that such decisive actions aim to deliver a clear message to all individuals involved in supporting terror activities, reiterating zero tolerance for threats to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cracking the Egg-Donation Racket: A Tale of Exploitation

Cracking the Egg-Donation Racket: A Tale of Exploitation

 India
2
IOC Clears Infantino Amid Political Neutrality Concerns

IOC Clears Infantino Amid Political Neutrality Concerns

 Italy
3
Rajasthan Government's Two-Year Triumph Amid Assembly Turmoil

Rajasthan Government's Two-Year Triumph Amid Assembly Turmoil

 India
4
Nagaland Teachers Set June Deadline Amid Regularisation Saga

Nagaland Teachers Set June Deadline Amid Regularisation Saga

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026