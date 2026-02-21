Property Seizure Sends Strong Message Against Terrorism

In a significant crackdown against terrorism, Budgam police have attached a property belonging to a local resident, Ghulam Nabi Najar, currently residing and operating from Pakistan. Designated under 'Jammu and Kashmir Nationals Operating from Pakistan' or JKNOP, this move is a strong statement against anti-national elements.

The property, comprising one Kanal and 16 Marlas of prime land in the Gamgulla Khansahib area, has been seized as part of efforts to dismantle support structures for terror organizations. According to a police spokesperson, this action highlights an unwavering resolve to combat unlawful activities.

Najar has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Khag Police Station. Officials emphasize that such decisive actions aim to deliver a clear message to all individuals involved in supporting terror activities, reiterating zero tolerance for threats to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)