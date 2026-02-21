Left Menu

Srinagar Sees Record-Breaking February Heatwave

Srinagar experienced its highest February temperature on record, with a significant heatwave hitting the Kashmir Valley. The city reached 21 degrees Celsius, surpassing past records. Other areas like Gulmarg and Kokernag also saw unprecedented temperatures. The Meteorological Department predicts further increases in the coming days.

Updated: 21-02-2026 20:09 IST
Srinagar witnessed an unprecedented rise in February temperatures, marking the highest ever recorded for this month, as officials noted a widespread heatwave across the Kashmir Valley. The city's temperature peaked at 21 degrees Celsius, shattering the previous record of 20.6 degrees Celsius set in 2016.

The famous ski destination of Gulmarg, located in north Kashmir, recorded its highest February temperature at 11.5 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag in south Kashmir logged 18.3 degrees Celsius, narrowly missing its all-time high of 18.4 degrees set in 2016.

According to the Meteorological Department, these soaring temperatures are expected to climb even further by 1 to 2 degrees over the coming week, indicating an ongoing climatic anomaly affecting the region.

