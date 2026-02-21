Kerala Fast-Tracks Special Educator Appointments Amid Misleading Campaigns

In response to misinformation campaigns, Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the state's accelerated efforts to appoint special educators for children with disabilities. These steps follow a Supreme Court directive mandating transparent recruitment across states and union territories.

To ensure a structured approach, a three-member panel has been formed, including the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Secretary of the General Education Department, and a representative from the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI). This panel will evaluate and regularize the qualifications of 2,707 contract special educators.

The government remains dedicated to protecting the interests of these educators by adhering to Union Education Ministry norms, ensuring a teacher-student ratio of 10:1 at the elementary level and 15:1 at the middle and secondary levels. Discussions are ongoing with the Kerala Resource Teachers Association to facilitate the regularisation process effectively.

