Kerala Fast-Tracks Special Educator Appointments Amid Misleading Campaigns
Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced expedited measures to appoint special educators for disabled children, countering misinformation campaigns. Following a Supreme Court directive, the state ensures compliant, transparent recruitment. A dedicated panel addresses contract workers' regularisation, adhering to Ministry guidelines on teacher-student ratios and effective educator deployment.
- Country:
- India
In response to misinformation campaigns, Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the state's accelerated efforts to appoint special educators for children with disabilities. These steps follow a Supreme Court directive mandating transparent recruitment across states and union territories.
To ensure a structured approach, a three-member panel has been formed, including the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Secretary of the General Education Department, and a representative from the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI). This panel will evaluate and regularize the qualifications of 2,707 contract special educators.
The government remains dedicated to protecting the interests of these educators by adhering to Union Education Ministry norms, ensuring a teacher-student ratio of 10:1 at the elementary level and 15:1 at the middle and secondary levels. Discussions are ongoing with the Kerala Resource Teachers Association to facilitate the regularisation process effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dermatologist Under Fire: Misinformation Scandal Over Nandini Milk
Govt Confirms Key State-owned Enterprises Board Reappointments for 2026
Haryana Govt. Accelerates Development Amid Opposition Misinformation Claims
Four New Appointments Strengthen Nursing Council Leadership
Provenance AI Appoints New CEO Amid Global Misinformation Challenge