Gangtok Adopts Odd-Even Traffic Rule to Ease Congestion

The Sikkim government is implementing an odd-even traffic rule in Gangtok from November 5 to address congestion issues. Specific timings and exemptions apply within municipal limits, excluding feeder roads. School timings will also be adjusted to support this initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Sikkim government will introduce an odd-even traffic rule in Gangtok's municipal area starting November 5 to tackle traffic congestion, officials announced on Saturday.

This system allows odd-numbered vehicles to operate on odd dates and even-numbered vehicles on even dates between 9:30 am and noon, and 3:30 pm to 6 pm. Exemptions are provided from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm. This regulation applies along the National Highway between Mayfair Fatak and GICI, Zero Point, excluding feeder roads. Emergency vehicles and essential services are exempt.

Additionally, the government is revising school timings for city schools. All government schools will open at 8 am and close at 2:15 pm, while schools operating double shifts will continue as normal. Private schools must start at 8 am and conclude between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

