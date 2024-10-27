Left Menu

Silver Set to Rival Gold as Precious Metals Surge Amid Market Uncertainty

Silver is predicted to match or surpass gold's performance in the medium to long term, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services. With silver prices expected to reach Rs 1,25,000 per kilogram, gold is also forecasted to soar, driven by safe-haven demand and geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 11:28 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 11:28 IST
Silver Set to Rival Gold as Precious Metals Surge Amid Market Uncertainty
Gold and silver jewellery (Pexels.com/File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Silver is poised to potentially rival or even outperform gold in the near future, according to forecasts by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. The firm anticipates silver prices to climb to Rs 1,25,000 per kilogram on the Multi Commodity Exchange and USD 40 per ounce on the COMEX within the next 12 to 15 months.

This robust prediction for silver follows an impressive 40 percent year-to-date increase driven by safe-haven demand and industrial usage. Gold, meanwhile, is also expected to ascend to Rs 81,000 per 10 grams in the medium term and Rs 86,000 in the long term in domestic markets, with COMEX prices forecasted to reach USD 2,830 and USD 3,000 respectively.

Analyst Manav Modi from Motilal Oswal highlights the year's significant rally in precious metals, attributing it to market uncertainties, anticipated rate cuts, and rising geopolitical tensions. He emphasizes that post-U.S. presidential election developments will be crucial in determining gold's course.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024