The United States and Ukraine have reached a tentative agreement on a mineral rights deal, central to Ukraine's strategy to secure Washington's support amid tensions with Russia. Sources revealed that President Donald Trump is eager to finalize this agreement as part of his efforts to end hostilities in Eastern Europe and enhance diplomatic relations.

While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans a trip to Washington to discuss the deal, uncertainties linger over U.S. security assurances and additional military support. Concerns have surfaced that Trump's maneuvers might inadvertently grant strategic advantages to Russian President Vladimir Putin, affecting both Ukrainian and European stability.

With Ukraine's vast mineral resources at stake, the potential agreement could herald new economic opportunities for the U.S. However, European allies remain uneasy as Trump's unexpected diplomatic overtures to Russia risk sidelining both Kyiv and European interests, reshaping the geopolitical landscape profoundly.

(With inputs from agencies.)