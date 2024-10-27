Bullet Train Focus Diverts Attention from Passenger Safety, Alleges Sanjay Raut

In the wake of a stampede at Bandra station that left nine individuals injured, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has directed sharp criticism towards Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Raut accused the minister of being overly focused on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, neglecting the pressing issues faced by ordinary railway passengers in Mumbai.

The incident, which occurred as passengers rushed to board a Gorakhpur-bound train, highlights the infrastructural challenges that continue to plague the city. Raut claimed that despite Mumbai's significant contribution to government revenue, the city receives minimal passenger facilities, leading to unsafe travel conditions.

Raut further criticized the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, pointing to over 25 major railway accidents since its current term began, and questioned the solutions put forth by authorities to address these ongoing safety concerns.

