Tragic Air Disaster in Moldova Claims Life of German Pilot

A German-registered plane crashed near Moldova's capital, killing the sole pilot, a prominent German businessman. The crash involved a Socata TB20 aircraft in Vadul lui Voda. Authorities are investigating the incident, with preliminary evidence showing the aircraft caught fire upon impact. Condolences were expressed to the deceased's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chisinau | Updated: 27-10-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 21:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Moldova

A small German-registered plane crashed in Moldova on Sunday, claiming the life of the lone pilot, authorities reported.

The incident occurred before 10 a.m. local time in Vadul lui Voda, close to Chisinau. The plane, a Socata TB20, was devoid of passengers, and an investigation is ongoing to uncover the cause.

Pictures from the site depict the charred plane atop a detached property. Emergency services extinguished the flames, recovering a body later identified as a prominent German businessman. The aviation authority expressed sympathy to the pilot's family, pledging more updates as investigations proceed.

