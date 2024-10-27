Tragic Air Disaster in Moldova Claims Life of German Pilot

A small German-registered plane crashed in Moldova on Sunday, claiming the life of the lone pilot, authorities reported.

The incident occurred before 10 a.m. local time in Vadul lui Voda, close to Chisinau. The plane, a Socata TB20, was devoid of passengers, and an investigation is ongoing to uncover the cause.

Pictures from the site depict the charred plane atop a detached property. Emergency services extinguished the flames, recovering a body later identified as a prominent German businessman. The aviation authority expressed sympathy to the pilot's family, pledging more updates as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)