Gautam Singhania Criticizes Lamborghini’s Customer Service

Gautam Singhania, chairman of Raymond Group, has publicly criticized Lamborghini for their 'arrogance' after experiencing an electrical failure with his Lamborghini Revuelto in Mumbai. Despite being a loyal customer, no representatives from the company reached out to address his concerns. The car, priced at Rs 8.89 crore, faced issues within days of delivery.

Updated: 28-10-2024 10:36 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 09:57 IST
The odds that the drivers will stop for pedestrians decreased by 3 per cent per $1,000 increase in the car's value Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Raymond Group's Chairman, Gautam Singhania, has slammed Lamborghini, calling the company "arrogant" for failing to address serious concerns about one of its luxury cars.

Singhania's new Lamborghini Revuelto suffered a total electrical failure while he was driving on Mumbai's trans-harbour link, leaving him stranded.

Despite his loyalty to the brand, Singhania reported that none of the company's executives had reached out to him, sparking criticism over their customer service.

Latest News

