Gautam Singhania Criticizes Lamborghini’s Customer Service

Raymond Group's Chairman, Gautam Singhania, has slammed Lamborghini, calling the company "arrogant" for failing to address serious concerns about one of its luxury cars.

Singhania's new Lamborghini Revuelto suffered a total electrical failure while he was driving on Mumbai's trans-harbour link, leaving him stranded.

Despite his loyalty to the brand, Singhania reported that none of the company's executives had reached out to him, sparking criticism over their customer service.

(With inputs from agencies.)