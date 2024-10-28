Gautam Singhania Criticizes Lamborghini’s Customer Service
Gautam Singhania, chairman of Raymond Group, has publicly criticized Lamborghini for their 'arrogance' after experiencing an electrical failure with his Lamborghini Revuelto in Mumbai. Despite being a loyal customer, no representatives from the company reached out to address his concerns. The car, priced at Rs 8.89 crore, faced issues within days of delivery.
Raymond Group's Chairman, Gautam Singhania, has slammed Lamborghini, calling the company "arrogant" for failing to address serious concerns about one of its luxury cars.
Singhania's new Lamborghini Revuelto suffered a total electrical failure while he was driving on Mumbai's trans-harbour link, leaving him stranded.
Despite his loyalty to the brand, Singhania reported that none of the company's executives had reached out to him, sparking criticism over their customer service.
