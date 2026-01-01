Nitish Kumar Pays Tribute to Family in Bihar Village

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made a poignant visit to his native Nalanda village on Thursday to mark the death anniversary of his mother, Parmeshwari Devi. He honored her memory by laying floral tributes.

Accompanied by his son Nishant Kumar and state minister Sharwan Kumar, Nitish Kumar made a stop at the memorial garden in Kalyan Bigha, Harnaut block. There, he also paid homage to the statues of his father, Ram Lakhan Singh, and his wife, Manju Sinha.

The visit included a moment of prayer at the Bhagwati temple, where Kumar took the time to interact with the locals, according to an official statement.

