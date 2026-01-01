Abdullah's Call for Harmony Amid Rising Extremism

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has condemned the targeting of Kashmiris, comparing it to a path similar to Hitler's regime. The former chief minister expressed confidence that these extremists will eventually fade into history, emphasizing a hopeful outlook for peace and friendship with neighboring countries as the new year begins.

Abdullah, reflecting on the current geopolitical climate, asserted the importance of maintaining peaceful relations with India's neighbors. Calling for rain and snow to alleviate local hardships, he highlighted the necessity of fostering amicable international ties, especially with Bangladesh, a long-standing ally.

The seasoned politician also addressed the cultural significance of translating India's Constitution into Kashmiri. He emphasized that such a translation had occurred in the past, underscoring the need to promote linguistic diversity and strengthen regional unity.

