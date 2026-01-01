In a tragic development, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed governor of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, has reported a devastating event.

According to Saldo, a Ukrainian drone strike targeted a hotel and cafe in Khorly, where New Year celebrations were taking place, leading to the death of at least 24 people and injuring over 50 others.

The strike occurred in a coastal village near the Russian-controlled Crimean peninsula, and details of the attack remain unverified by independent organizations such as Reuters.