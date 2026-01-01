Left Menu

Deadly New Year Strike in Kherson: A Tragic Attack

Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed governor in Ukraine's Kherson region, reported a Ukrainian drone strike resulting in 24 deaths and over 50 injuries at a New Year event in Khorly. The incident's details remain unverified by independent sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 13:16 IST
Deadly New Year Strike in Kherson: A Tragic Attack

In a tragic development, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed governor of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, has reported a devastating event.

According to Saldo, a Ukrainian drone strike targeted a hotel and cafe in Khorly, where New Year celebrations were taking place, leading to the death of at least 24 people and injuring over 50 others.

The strike occurred in a coastal village near the Russian-controlled Crimean peninsula, and details of the attack remain unverified by independent organizations such as Reuters.

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes, High Scores: A Week in Sports News

High-Stakes, High Scores: A Week in Sports News

 Global
2
Tamil Nadu Allocates Rs 183.86 Crore for Pongal Bonuses

Tamil Nadu Allocates Rs 183.86 Crore for Pongal Bonuses

 India
3
Intruder from Across the Border: Unraveling Ishrat's Story

Intruder from Across the Border: Unraveling Ishrat's Story

 India
4
Tragedy at Crans-Montana: Fatal Explosion Rocks Swiss Ski Resort

Tragedy at Crans-Montana: Fatal Explosion Rocks Swiss Ski Resort

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026