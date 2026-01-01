Deadly New Year Strike in Kherson: A Tragic Attack
Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed governor in Ukraine's Kherson region, reported a Ukrainian drone strike resulting in 24 deaths and over 50 injuries at a New Year event in Khorly. The incident's details remain unverified by independent sources.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 13:16 IST
In a tragic development, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed governor of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, has reported a devastating event.
According to Saldo, a Ukrainian drone strike targeted a hotel and cafe in Khorly, where New Year celebrations were taking place, leading to the death of at least 24 people and injuring over 50 others.
The strike occurred in a coastal village near the Russian-controlled Crimean peninsula, and details of the attack remain unverified by independent organizations such as Reuters.
